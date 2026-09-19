Centre moves to review surgical consumable prices after Mundhe push

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read19 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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A Maharashtra government survey found some surgical consumables and medical devices were being sold at markups as high as 2,841% over their trade procurement price.
Summary
The move follows Maharashtra’s push to review wide gaps between hospitals’ procurement costs and MRPs, while hospital operators argue that such gaps do not necessarily represent their profit margins.

The Centre has begun consultations with private hospitals on billing practices and the pricing of surgical consumables, after Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe called for a national review of wide gaps between hospitals’ procurement costs and the maximum retail prices (MRPs) charged to patients, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) convened an urgent meeting with private hospitals on Thursday to understand their billing mechanisms and the economics of inpatient consumable procurement. Major private hospital operators, including Max Healthcare, Jeewan Hospital, Marengo Asia, Aakhash Healthcare and Yashoda, along with officials from the Delhi-NCR region of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), participated in the deliberations.

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Mundhe’s intervention followed a Maharashtra government survey that found some surgical consumables and medical devices being sold at markups as high as 2,841% over their trade procurement price in certain cases, according to a Mint report on Tuesday. Similar inputs have been sent by FDA commissioners of Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, flagging extreme profit margins.

Mundhe has written to the DoP and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the country’s drug pricing regulator, seeking a review of the survey findings and appropriate action, including capping trade margins or bringing essential device categories under structured price monitoring.

The DoP consultation is focused on the pricing and billing of such consumables, as well as the costs hospitals incur in providing inpatient care.

Hospitals push back

Hospital representatives at the consultation argued that printed MRPs do not directly translate into hospital profits.

“The hospital stakeholders emphasised that the MRP may not, by itself, reflect the hospital's actual procurement economics or the complete cost of delivering treatment,” said one of the two people cited above requesting anonymity.

“We submitted our representation to the Department of Pharmaceuticals clarifying that hospitals do not charge beyond the MRP, which we are legally entitled to. The regulator, NPPA, fixes MRPs and not hospitals. Additional hospital costs cover critical administration, infection control, nursing care, and storage. Ultimately, healthcare works on pre-fixed package rates under insurance. Picking two or three consumables selectively misrepresents how care is delivered,” said Dr. Girdhar Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), a lobby group representing around 30,000 private hospitals in the country, whose representatives attended the Thursday meeting.

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The pricing discrepancies found in the survey involve surgical items and medical devices used in inpatient care, including IV sets, syringes, nebulizer oxygen masks, catheters, cannula extension lines and filters. These remain outside the direct ceiling-price mechanism of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

Under the present system, scheduled drugs are subject to statutory ceiling prices, while non-scheduled medical consumables remain outside direct price caps and are governed by annual limits on MRP increases.

The Maharashtra government also assured stringent action and a comprehensive probe into excessive device pricing on Thursday.

What a new framework could mean

Mundhe said the Centre’s consultation was a positive step but that it needed to produce concrete outcomes.

“It is a good thing to move forward—that is the starting point. It is positive that they are consulting all stakeholders. I believe there will be a policy intervention that is fair to all, including consumers, the pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, citizens, and regulators. We need to come out with concrete outcomes, not just processes. This is a big issue, and doing something on consumables will provide significant relief to everyone,” Mundhe told Mint over the phone on Friday.

Hospital operators said any intervention should account for costs incurred across the supply and treatment chain rather than treating the gap between procurement prices and MRPs as a direct measure of hospital margins.

“Reports of extreme gaps between procurement prices and MRPs are concerning and demand scrutiny, as patients deserve full transparency. However, equating this gap with hospital profit margins is inaccurate,” said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder director of New Delhi-based Ujala Cygnus hospital.

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Bajaj said MRPs are fixed upstream by manufacturers and distributors, while hospitals often do not realize those prices under package rates and incur costs for sterile storage, inventory, wastage and clinical infrastructure. He welcomed an evidence-based NPPA framework that rationalizes margins across manufacturers, distributors and hospitals while ensuring patient affordability and operational sustainability.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of the DoP, NPPA, Max Healthcare, Aakhash Healthcare and Yashoda on Thursday evening remained unanswered till press time. Jeewan and Marengo Asia hospital couldn’t be contacted.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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