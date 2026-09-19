Centre moves to review surgical consumable prices after Mundhe push

The Centre has begun consultations with private hospitals on billing practices and the pricing of surgical consumables, after Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe called for a national review of wide gaps between hospitals’ procurement costs and the maximum retail prices (MRPs) charged to patients, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) convened an urgent meeting with private hospitals on Thursday to understand their billing mechanisms and the economics of inpatient consumable procurement. Major private hospital operators, including Max Healthcare, Jeewan Hospital, Marengo Asia, Aakhash Healthcare and Yashoda, along with officials from the Delhi-NCR region of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), participated in the deliberations.