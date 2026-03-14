The Centre’s MSE Green Investment and Financing for Transformation (MSE GIFT) Scheme saw disbursal of paltry ₹13.22 crore, just 3.7% of the targeted ₹350 crore in interest subvention, according to a parliamentary written response by the Union ministry of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Centre’s MSME greening scheme sees just 3.7% disbursal
SummaryThe scheme's target was to provide interest subvention worth ₹350 crore on loans worth ₹5,800 crore to 5,800 businesses
The Centre’s MSE Green Investment and Financing for Transformation (MSE GIFT) Scheme saw disbursal of paltry ₹13.22 crore, just 3.7% of the targeted ₹350 crore in interest subvention, according to a parliamentary written response by the Union ministry of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
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