Centre not considering any new PLI schemes: DPIIT secretary
SummaryThe focus now is to strengthen and support the existing PLI schemes across 14 key sectors. But the decision will be a setback for sectors like port and shipping, heavy industries, steel and mining sectors, which were looking at new PLI schemes to manufacture import substitution products.
The government will not expand the scope and coverage of its production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) during the ongoing fiscal year (2023-2024) and is likely to wait for the formation of a new central government next year to decide on enlarging the list of sectors getting incentives for building domestic manufacturing capabilities.