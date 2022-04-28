Centre plans massive push for hydroelectric power in J&K

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The announcement comes a day after the union cabinet approved a proposal to invest Rs4,526.12 crore to construct 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project on the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
With a focus on improvement in infrastructure and creating employment opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir, Centre plans to give a major push for hydroelectric power with a total investment of about ₹51,000 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
With a focus on improvement in infrastructure and creating employment opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir, Centre plans to give a major push for hydroelectric power with a total investment of about ₹51,000 crore.
Union power minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that after the government’s decision to come up with the Kwar hydro project, two more projects are in the pipeline and the ministry will soon seek cabinet approval for them.
Union power minister R.K. Singh on Thursday said that after the government’s decision to come up with the Kwar hydro project, two more projects are in the pipeline and the ministry will soon seek cabinet approval for them.
The announcement comes a day after the union cabinet approved a proposal to invest ₹4,526.12 crore to construct 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project on the Chenab river in Jammu & Kashmir. Singh said that with the latest decision to construct the Kwar, the total investment in under construction hydro projects in the union territory stands at ₹23,000 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The move would create 12,000 employment opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir and take the installed capacity of hydropower in the union territory to 3,000 MW, he said.
“We are going to undertake two more projects. It is in the final stages. We will take it to the cabinet," Singh said, adding that these two projects would add another 2,800 MW of capacity.
He said that the two additional projects, which the ministry plans to set up, would come with an additional investment of ₹28,000 crore taking the total investment in the hydropower segment in Jammu and Kashmir to ₹51,000 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This will lead to job creation, downstream economic activity, and multiplier effect in Jammu & Kashmir. It will also make available more power to Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said, adding that the union territory will also be able to earn income from the free power it will get from the projects.
The Kwar Hydro Electric Project in Kishtwar district will be implemented by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPL), a joint venture company between NHPC and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) with equity contribution of 51% and 49% respectively.
Centre will extend grant of ₹69.80 crore towards cost of Enabling Infrastructure and will also support the union territory by providing grant of ₹655.08 crore for equity contribution of JKSPDC (49%) in CVPPPL. NHPC shall invest its equity (51%) of ₹681.82 crore from its internal resources.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As of April 16, India had a total installed hydro power capacity of 46,723 MW, which forms 11.7% of the country’s total installed power capacity in the country.
The focus on hydro power in the union territory comes on the back of Centre’s plans to boost infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.
Further, the investment in hydro power projects also gains momentum as the policy focus has shifted to renewable energy in a bid to achieve India’s target of carbon neutrality by 2070.