NEW DELHI: The Centre is preparing a policy to compensate highway developers for potential revenue losses under a barrier-free tolling system, seeking to remove a key hurdle to rolling it out across public-private partnership (PPP) projects, two officials aware of the matter said.
Centre plans revenue cover to de-risk barrier-free toll rollout
SummaryThe compensation policy aims to reassure PPP developers over leakage risks as India scales MLFF tolling nationwide.
NEW DELHI: The Centre is preparing a policy to compensate highway developers for potential revenue losses under a barrier-free tolling system, seeking to remove a key hurdle to rolling it out across public-private partnership (PPP) projects, two officials aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More