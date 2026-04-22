Centre plans revenue cover to de-risk barrier-free toll rollout

Even as pilots are underway, the revenue risk remains a key concern. At present, public-funded highway projects have provisions to address limited instances of toll collection lapses. However, with MLFF expected to increase the possibility of missed detections due to its fully automated nature, the government is working on a mechanism to account for a higher number of such instances in PPP projects. As in the existing system of toll collection, the new policy is expected to fix base toll collection and provide incentives over it based on free passes at plazas supporting MLFF.