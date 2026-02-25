New Delhi: The Centre is preparing a fresh push to expand food processing capacity, aiming to raise the share of processed food in the country’s agricultural output from about 12% to 25% over the next five years as it tries to curb massive post-harvest losses estimated at ₹1.53 trillion annually.
Mint Explainer | Inside the Centre’s plan to double food processing capacity
SummaryProcessing could reduce losses, but success will depend on infrastructure rollout, private investment and execution – areas where past efforts have struggled.
New Delhi: The Centre is preparing a fresh push to expand food processing capacity, aiming to raise the share of processed food in the country’s agricultural output from about 12% to 25% over the next five years as it tries to curb massive post-harvest losses estimated at ₹1.53 trillion annually.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More