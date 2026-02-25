Mint Explainer | Inside the Centre’s plan to double food processing capacity

Vijay C Roy
5 min read25 Feb 2026, 01:16 PM IST
As India seeks to modernize its agriculture, expanding processing capacity has emerged as a key policy focus.
Processing could reduce losses, but success will depend on infrastructure rollout, private investment and execution – areas where past efforts have struggled.

New Delhi: The Centre is preparing a fresh push to expand food processing capacity, aiming to raise the share of processed food in the country’s agricultural output from about 12% to 25% over the next five years as it tries to curb massive post-harvest losses estimated at 1.53 trillion annually.

The push was outlined during a meeting chaired by the secretary of the ministry of food processing industries (MoFPI), according to a government statement on Tuesday, and reflects a broader attempt to modernize the farm economy by shifting value creation away from raw produce toward processed and packaged foods. Policymakers say the approach could stabilize farmer incomes, reduce wastage and strengthen exports through investments in infrastructure, technology adoption, and value addition.

Why food processing has become a policy priority

As India seeks to modernize its agriculture, expanding processing capacity has emerged as a key policy focus. Greater processing is expected to help farmers move beyond volatile market prices by supplying produce to processors and food companies, potentially improving price realization through value-added markets.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute about 16% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP), while roughly 46% of the workforce depends on the sector, amplifying the economic impact of inefficiencies in storage and supply chains.

Government estimates suggest about 6% of crops suffer post-harvest loss, translating into losses of roughly 1.2 trillion, with highly perishable fruits and vegetables accounting for a large share. Research by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier) estimates annual post-harvest losses of 1.53 trillion ($18.5 billion) between 2020 and 2022. During this period, soybean recorded the highest percentage loss at 15.34%, followed by wheat at 7.87%, paddy at 6.37%, and maize at 5.95%.

“Strengthening food processing is emerging as a key strategy to boost farmers’ incomes and reduce wastage. It also helps curb post-harvest losses by extending shelf life and improving storage,” said RS Ghuman, professor of eminence at Guru Nanak Dev University and formerly associated with the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID).

Globally, food losses occur at different stages of the supply chain. Estimates by the US Department of Agriculture suggest roughly one-third of the American food supply goes uneaten, much of it at retail and consumer stages rather than immediately after harvest. In China, government and academic studies estimate post-harvest losses of grain and other produce at roughly 5-14%, depending on crop and supply-chain stage.

What policy tools is the government using?

To achieve the target, the ministry is relying on existing schemes including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for food processing, the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY). These programmes offer capital subsidies, credit support, infrastructure development, branding assistance and incentives for value-added products.

Over the past four to five years, the government has disbursed incentives of about 15,000 crore to the food processing industry, which officials say has helped attract significantly larger investments.

“We have released incentives amounting to 15,000 crore in the food processing sector in the last four to five years under these schemes and this has catalysed actual investments that are four to five times higher,” said Avinash Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Under PMFME, funds are being directed toward credit-linked subsidies, technology upgrades, branding and marketing support for micro food processing units, including self-help groups (SHGs) and farmer producer organizations (FPOs). PMKSY focuses on building cold chains, agro-processing clusters and food testing laboratories.

How is the government expanding infrastructure?

Policy recommendations under discussion emphasize strengthening farm-level aggregation and increasing participation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to deepen processing at the grassroots level.

The strategy also prioritizes expanding modern processing capacity and investing in cold-chain and logistics infrastructure to reduce wastage and improve supply-chain efficiency. Improving food quality and safety standards is intended to help Indian products meet global benchmarks.

To support exports, proposals include export-oriented infrastructure, improved market access through trade agreements, branding initiatives under a unified “Brand India” strategy, development of an integrated digital platform for market intelligence and regulatory support, and the use of gastro-diplomacy to promote Indian cuisine globally.

How is the government encouraging private investment and startup participation?

The ministry is seeking to draw private investment through incentives, credit-linked grants, simplified approvals and improved access to finance.

Under PMFME, launched in June 2020, expenditure is shared between the Centre and states in a 60:40 ratio, rising to 90% central funding for North-Eastern and Himalayan states. Since inception, more than 172,000 micro food processing units have been sanctioned with a total project cost of 16,000 crore, covering individual beneficiaries, FPOs, SHGs and producer cooperative societies as of 31 December 2025.

Under PMKSY, about 1,618 projects worth 21,917 crore have been approved since August 2017.

Agri-tech startups and food processing MSMEs are expected to drive innovation in packaging, traceability and export-oriented production. In this direction, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K), an Institute of National Importance under MoFPI, will organize the “International Conference on Advanced Next Generation Vision for Emerging and Sustainable Healthy Foods (ANVESH–2026)” from 26-28 February.

Expected outcomes

The government is also counting on investment commitments secured during the four-day World Food India summit in New Delhi, which concluded on 28 September 2025. The Centre signed memorandums of understanding with 26 domestic and international companies, securing investment commitments worth 1.02 trillion.

The proposed investments span segments including dairy, beverages, packaged foods and alcoholic drinks, and are expected to expand processing capacity and modernise supply chains.

If implemented effectively, officials expect the investments to reduce food wastage, expand farmer participation in value chains, create jobs and increase India’s share in global processed food exports, helping move the country toward its 25% processing target.

