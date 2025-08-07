Centre wants to pull more small traders and vendors into GST net—by persuasion

New Delhi: The Central government’s indirect tax administration plans a gentle approach to pull more retail traders and vendors into the goods and services tax net, unlike Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s direct efforts that resulted in a backlash, two officials said.

Traders and vendors with annual sales above ₹40 lakh are required to be registered under the GST umbrella, but several don’t. Vendors in Karnataka launched protests after state tax authorities issued notices based on their UPI transactions. Some of those who received the notices were vendors of vegetables, which are exempt from GST.

Central authorities will employ smoother ways to widen the tax base among the politically active and unionised trading community.

The Central government has sought information from states about their drive to leverage UPI transaction data for enforcing GST compliance and is expected to give an update to Parliament in the current session, the two officials said.

“The Centre’s GST administration will follow a nudge approach for enhancing tax compliance and for further formalisation of the economy among small businesses. This persuasion-based approach was discussed at the meeting of the principal chief commissioners on 20 June, chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman," one of them said.

While formalisation of small businesses is a policy objective, the Central government is keen to achieve that goal without a backlash, the official said, adding that there is the possibility of more states leveraging digital transaction data to widen the tax base.

The second official said the political executive at central and state levels would factor in the sensitivities of traders, their lack of awareness about compliance requirements, and the practical challenges involved in dealing with a large number of small vendors.

Only about 15.4 million individuals and businesses have GST registration, much lower than the government estimate of more than 73 million non-farm, unincorporated enterprises.

The UPI approach

“Under GST law, tax authorities can seek information from any agency, including the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). However, the transaction data will not specify whether the person receiving the funds is a seller of a tax-exempt product," the second official said.

NPCI operates retail payments and settlement systems in India, including UPI.

“Besides, when tax authorities do a large-scale data collection and analytics drive, there are bound to be some inaccuracies. These will get rectified in the subsequent adjudication process, and tax claims will be dropped where they do not apply," the official added. “This would be true even for traders who may have got communication from state authorities for having ₹40 lakh-plus sales but were selling vegetables."

The Union finance ministry and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs did not reply to queries emailed on Wednesday.

Also Read | Income Tax Act revamp: Govt to set up panel to make law simpler for taxpayers

R. Muralidharan, an expert on indirect taxes and a lawyer with Aarem Legal, recommended a comprehensive approach to include more small enterprises in the tax net.

“Small businesses that are not into taxable supply of goods and services should be given the comfort that they will not have to worry about GST payments. Otherwise, there is the risk of these businesses opting for cash payments instead of digital payments," he said.

“Receipts through UPI are only a record of cash receipts through the online mode. Before any tax proceeding is initiated, authorities have to exclude transactions that are not taxable supplies… Awareness creation about the composition scheme available to small businesses will also encourage small businesses to go for GST registration," Muralidharan added.

“Ultimately, it is important to send the message that irrespective of the mode of receipt, if a business is above the registration threshold and is into supply of taxable goods, it will have to meet the compliance requirements," he said.

Also Read | Redo the Income Tax Act not just to simplify but rationalize taxation