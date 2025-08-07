Centre wants to pull more small traders and vendors into GST net—by persuasion
- Amid protests in states like Karnataka, the Centre plans a softer approach to bring small businesses under the GST net.
- Authorities are empowered to use UPI transaction data but will focus on persuasion.
- The goal is to widen the tax base without triggering backlash.
New Delhi: The Central government’s indirect tax administration plans a gentle approach to pull more retail traders and vendors into the goods and services tax net, unlike Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s direct efforts that resulted in a backlash, two officials said.