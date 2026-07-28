Centre plans bulk drug PLI scheme revamp, says pharmaceuticals secretary Manoj Joshi

New Delhi: The Centre plans to overhaul its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs, working towards a “nurturing approach” to support research and development, infrastructure and financing, department of pharmaceuticals secretary Manoj Joshi said in an interview.
The revamped scheme will award grants for technology development, support infrastructure and offer incentives for India’s bulk drugs and advanced intermediates market, which the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences estimates at $20 billion.
Even as India's pharmaceutical industry has grown to $60 billion, the country relies on imports for certain critical classes of drugs. The dependence creates strategic vulnerabilities by exposing the pharmaceutical supply chain to external disruptions and geopolitical risks.
“The initial PLI scheme for bulk drugs led to production of penicillin G, potassium clavulanate and certain imported bulk drugs after a long time. There is now a need to further spur production of bulk drugs–active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), key starting materials (KSMs) and intermediates,” Joshi said. “Building on the learnings of the first PLI scheme, the department is now proposing a broader policy framework that goes beyond production incentives to include support for R&D, infrastructure and financing.”