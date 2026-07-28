Centre plans bulk drug PLI scheme revamp, says pharmaceuticals secretary Manoj Joshi

Priyanka Sharma
4 min read28 Jul 2026, 01:14 PM IST
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India imported about $4.35 billion worth of 200 categories of APIs, bulk drugs and intermediates in FY25, with China accounting for 73.7% of the imports.
Summary
India's reliance on imports for certain critical classes of drugs creates strategic vulnerabilities by exposing the pharmaceutical supply chain to external disruptions and geopolitical risks.

New Delhi: The Centre plans to overhaul its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for bulk drugs, working towards a “nurturing approach” to support research and development, infrastructure and financing, department of pharmaceuticals secretary Manoj Joshi said in an interview.

The revamped scheme will award grants for technology development, support infrastructure and offer incentives for India’s bulk drugs and advanced intermediates market, which the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences estimates at $20 billion.

Even as India's pharmaceutical industry has grown to $60 billion, the country relies on imports for certain critical classes of drugs. The dependence creates strategic vulnerabilities by exposing the pharmaceutical supply chain to external disruptions and geopolitical risks.

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“The initial PLI scheme for bulk drugs led to production of penicillin G, potassium clavulanate and certain imported bulk drugs after a long time. There is now a need to further spur production of bulk drugs–active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), key starting materials (KSMs) and intermediates,” Joshi said. “Building on the learnings of the first PLI scheme, the department is now proposing a broader policy framework that goes beyond production incentives to include support for R&D, infrastructure and financing.”

India launched the PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of KSMs, drug intermediates and APIs (commonly known as the PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs) in 2021, in the midst of the covid pandemic, when quarantines and restrictions stopped operations at Chinese manufacturers.

As of March 2026, domestic manufacturing capacity has been created for 29 KSMs and APIs, resulting in cumulative sales of 3,270 crore, including exports of 521 crore, thereby avoiding imports worth 2,749 crore.

India relies on imports for critical bulk drugs including penicillin G and amoxicillin for broad-spectrum antibiotics, azithromycin for respiratory and skin infections, and rifampicin for the treatment of tuberculosis. The country also depends on overseas suppliers for atorvastatin, a widely used bulk drug for cholesterol-lowering medications, and metformin, the primary raw material for common type-2 diabetes medication.

China, EU

India imported 200 categories of APIs, bulk drugs and drug intermediates worth about $4.35 billion in FY25, minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers Anupriya Patel said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on 3 February. China accounted for about 73.7% of these imports.

The European Union was the second-largest supplier of such drugs, valued at $593.13 million, for a 13.64% share of bulk drug imports, the minister said.

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“This time, we are working toward the ‘nurturing approach,’ where the government aims to enable companies through all-round support including grants for technology development, infrastructure support and incentives. This shift allows firms to coordinate with various national laboratories in the public sector and private laboratories to refine processes such as fermentation or enzymatic methods to effectively compete with the lower costs associated with Chinese imports,” Joshi said.

The department of pharmaceuticals under the chemicals and fertilizers ministry is modifying the policy framework to better align it with industry needs. The objective is to bridge gaps in manufacturing and innovation platforms that previously forced drug developers to rely on cheaper imports. The department is also discussing additional support with state administrations to lower utility expenses for factories and augment research & development efforts.

“Once the scheme is approved, we will issue the revised guidelines and invite fresh applications. The idea is to create an enabling ecosystem where companies can invest confidently in research, build advanced manufacturing capabilities and move India closer to genuine self-reliance in bulk drugs,” the official said.

India has 1,500 API manufacturing facilities operated by 700 companies producing 500 major APIs largely based in Hyderabad (Telangana), Ankleshwar and Vadodara (Gujarat), and Aurangabad (Maharashtra).

India’s competitiveness

According to Gopal Agrawal, chief executive officer of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, a custom manufacturer of specialty chemicals, the proposed revamp of the bulk drug PLI scheme is a timely step towards strengthening India's pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem. A more innovation-driven framework, supported by stronger R&D and incubation infrastructure, can accelerate domestic development of complex APIs and intermediates while reducing import dependence.

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“Sustained policy support will enhance India's global competitiveness and help establish the country as a preferred destination for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation,” Agrawal said.

Viranchi Shah, national president of the Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association representing 1,200 member-companies, said the PLI scheme has been a landmark initiative.

He noted that the successful production of para-aminophenol (used to make paracetamol), 6-aminopenicillanic acid (a compound found in penicillins), clavulanic acid (used in the treatment of certain bacterial infections) and TIOC (used to manufacture various erythromycin-based antibiotics) clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of this policy.

“As a key pillar of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the PLI scheme has significantly enhanced India’s API and KSM manufacturing capabilities while reinforcing the country’s position as a reliable global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub,” Shah said.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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