New Delhi: India is looking to sweeten the deal for global shipbuilders with an eye on the lucrative market for large commercial vessels, so far dominated by East Asian nations. In a two-pronged push, while the Centre is considering easing the local content mandate, the coastal states are packing in additional subsidies and infrastructure support to make India a more competitive manufacturing destination, according to two people aware of the developments.
India readies fresh sops to anchor global shipbuilders
SummaryThe plans could soon kick in as discussions in the Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways on the incremental incentives under its existing scheme are underway, while the state cabinets have already cleared their slew of sops.
New Delhi: India is looking to sweeten the deal for global shipbuilders with an eye on the lucrative market for large commercial vessels, so far dominated by East Asian nations. In a two-pronged push, while the Centre is considering easing the local content mandate, the coastal states are packing in additional subsidies and infrastructure support to make India a more competitive manufacturing destination, according to two people aware of the developments.
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