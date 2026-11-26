New Delhi: India is looking to sweeten the deal for global shipbuilders with an eye on the lucrative market for large commercial vessels, so far dominated by East Asian nations. In a two-pronged push, while the Centre is considering easing the local content mandate, the coastal states are packing in additional subsidies and infrastructure support to make India a more competitive manufacturing destination, according to two people aware of the developments.
New Delhi: India is looking to sweeten the deal for global shipbuilders with an eye on the lucrative market for large commercial vessels, so far dominated by East Asian nations. In a two-pronged push, while the Centre is considering easing the local content mandate, the coastal states are packing in additional subsidies and infrastructure support to make India a more competitive manufacturing destination, according to two people aware of the developments.
Armed with a ₹70,000 crore incentive package announced last year for the maritime sector, the Centre is looking to make its financial assistance framework more flexible, particularly for shipbuilding majors looking to establish manufacturing facilities in India, the people said.
Mint had reported on 18 November that Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is looking to invest in shipbuilding in India.
“Coastal states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat, have joined the race, proposing independent incentive packages to supplement the central assistance and lower the cost of establishing and operating large shipyards,” said the first person in the know.
The plans could soon kick in as discussions in the Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways on the incremental incentives under its existing scheme are underway, while the state cabinets have already cleared their slew of sops.
“The Centre is examining proposals to lower domestic content requirements under the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) or exempt overseas shipbuilders from specific localization requirements during the initial years of manufacturing,” said the second person quoted above.
Queries on the plans emailed to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways remained unanswered until press time.
Under the SBFAS scheme, shipbuilders are currently eligible for financial assistance equivalent to 15-25% of the rate of contract for building a vessel, depending on the category of ships, with the full incentive contingent upon meeting the 40% domestic content requirement. No incentive is available if domestic content is lower than 30%. For localization between this range, incentives are calculated as per a pro-rata formula.
The persons quoted above said the content threshold is seen steep by the South Korean shipbuilders, who manufacture sophisticated vessels using proprietary designs, specialized components, intellectual property and established supply chains developed over decades in their home country.
Tamil Nadu, where the first major South Korean greenfield shipbuilding investment is expected, is looking to supplement the central assistance through capital subsidies for shipyards, a 25% research and development subsidy and a 30% payroll subsidy for ship design operations, said the first person quoted above.
Gujarat has proposed a 20% subsidy for shipyards, besides offering to bear half the dredging costs for 10 years, this person said, adding that Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra are also offering capital subsidies of 15-20% for setting up shipyards and ancillary manufacturing industries.
The combined incentives could improve India's competitiveness against established shipbuilding destinations, while allowing overseas manufacturers sufficient time to develop domestic supply chains.
A push to kickstart
Experts see the government's plans as a practical move. “The move signals a pragmatic shift in India's shipbuilding strategy. While local value-addition remains a critical policy objective, stringent domestic content requirements can sometimes deter large global shipbuilders from establishing manufacturing facilities, especially in the early years when local supplier ecosystems are still evolving,” said Anurag Gupta, partner with Deloitte India.
Gupta said any relaxation should be linked to measurable commitments on technology transfer, local vendor development, workforce training and progressively increasing domestic sourcing.
The Centre's ₹70,000 crore maritime package includes a ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund, around ₹25,000 crore for shipbuilding financial assistance and ₹20,000 crore for shipbuilding development, including the creation of maritime manufacturing clusters.
South Korean majors, including HD Hyundai, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean, are among the potential investors India is seeking to attract, capitalizing on stretched capacities at established Asian shipyards and growing global demand for new vessels.
Rajiv Jalota, former chairman of the Mumbai Port Authority and the Indian Ports Association, and a maritime sector expert, said Korean shipbuilders follow specific customer requirements and rely on established suppliers, making an initial relaxation in localization norms desirable until India's ancillary industry develops.
He, however, pointed out that the existing domestic content threshold had also been arrived at after considerable deliberation, given that the basic hull and frame could account for up to 30% of a ship's content and could largely be sourced domestically.
“A calibrated approach to these requirements can provide shipbuilders with greater flexibility in sourcing specialized components and technologies, while continuing to strengthen domestic manufacturing,” said Aliasgar Hajee, chief executive officer–shipbuilding and ship management at SHM Shipcare.
India aims to emerge among the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, increasing its annual shipbuilding capacity to 4.5 million gross tonnage from just around 100,000 gross tonnage currently.
India's domestic players, such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Cochin Shipyards, Hindustan Shipyard, Sean Defence and Heavy Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders Goa Shipyard, are not seen impacted by government’s plan to attract global giants, as they are currently not into manufacturing commercial-scale large ships, and they could rather look for international tie-ups to expand their operations.
The five shipbuilding clusters in the coastal states expect to attract investments to the tune of $10 billion by 2030.
The proposed relaxations in central norms, coupled with fresh state incentives, aim to accelerate overseas investments while developing an ecosystem of marine equipment manufacturers, component suppliers and skilled workers, enabling India to move beyond manufacturing smaller vessels to large commercial ships, including oil tankers, gas carriers and container vessels.