Industry
Centre steps up pace of generic drug stores; one Jan Aushadhi Kendra to be opened every two hours
Summary
- The generic drugs are procured from Indian drug makers that are certified by the WHO for following good manufacturing practices.
New Delhi: One government generic drug store will open every two hours across the country until 2027, a government official said, continuing a push to ensure better availability of good quality and affordable medicines.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more