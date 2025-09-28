Centre offers up to full subsidy for EV charging, battery-swapping stations in govt offices, public spaces

New Delhi: Electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery-swapping stations set up in government offices, public spaces in cities and along highways will get subsidies under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-drive scheme.

The subsidy will be provided on the upstream infrastructure and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) costs, according to the guidelines rolled out by the Union ministry for heavy industries.

Such infrastructure includes distribution transformer, low-tension and high-tension cables, AC distribution boxes, circuit breakers/isolators and other protection equipment, tubular or PCC mounting structures, fencing and civil work. EVSE comprises the charger and charging guns.

Full subsidy would be provided for setting up charging stations on the premises of state and central government offices and residential complexes, including government hospitals, educational institutes and central public sector enterprises. These stations would be available to any private individual for charging vehicles without any restriction.

The subsidy would cover 80% of the upstream infrastructure and EVSE costs for charging stations in cities and along highways which are owned or controlled by government or public sector undertakings such railway stations, airports (operated & maintained by Airports Authority of India), retail outlets of public sector oil marketing companies, bus stations operated by state transport units, metro stations and municipal parking lots, among others.

Similarly, an 80% subsidy would be offered for charging stations in public spaces like shopping malls and market complexes.

For battery swapping stations deployed at any location, the subsidy would be 80% of the upstream costs.

‘National Unified Hub’ According to the guidelines, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will serve as the project implementation agency for the deployment of EV public charging stations.

BHEL will develop a ‘National Unified Hub’ and a national-level mobile app to integrate charging stations, featuring functionalities such as charger discovery, real-time status updates, slot booking, and facilitating digital payments, among others.

Mint earlier reported that the ministry is preparing the operational guidelines for public charging stations, and BHEL would be the implementing agency.

The guidelines outline a step-by-step process for submitting proposals to set up public charging and battery-swapping stations and the subsidy disbursement mechanism.