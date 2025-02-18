Centre tightens public health facilities certification criteria for states/UTs
SummaryThe health ministry has directed states to ensure credible virtual assessments for NQAS certification, linking it to National Health Mission funding.
To ensure that India’s public healthcare services quality standards are not gamed, the health and family welfare ministry has directed all states and Union territories to uphold and strengthen the credibility of virtual assessments for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification.