Centre moves to check proxy control in highway concession substitution

“This step may not lead to very different results, as government and banks (mostly PSU banks) are likely to follow a similar detailed and transparent process to undertake substitution—as both are exposed to the same regulatory review environment. It would not be possible for government to simply nominate substitute agencies. In fact, due to the presence of private banks in the lending consortium, bank-led substitutions may actually be faster in certain cases,” said Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader, EY India.