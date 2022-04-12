Centre urges industry to help make India net exporter of steel

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The steel ministry has taken various steps to boost the industry like the launch of National Steel policy 2017, focus on scrap recycling, quality control orders, etc.
The steel ministry is taking several measures to increase the usage of steel and stainless steel in the country, additional steel secretary Rasika Chaube said on Tuesday, urging industry players to take steps to make India a net exporter of steel.
She was speaking at a three-day Global Stainless-Steel Expo (GSSE) 2022 in Mumbai which saw the participation of more than 500 companies from all over the world.
Jindal Stainless Limited MD, Abhyuday Jindal, Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) President KK Pahuja and Executive Director, SAIL’s Saleem Steel Plant- Sanjeev Taneja also attended the event
According to the Vision document 2047 launched at the event, stainless steel demand is expected to witness a volume growth of 19.5-21% to reach 3.7 -3.9 MT in fiscal 2022 supported by a low base, stable macroeconomic environment and normalised government spending.
Industrialist Abhyuday Jindal said the ministry has taken various steps to boost the steel industry like launch of National Steel Policy 2017, the focus on scrap recycling, quality control orders, etc.