Industry
Centre identifies 2 million hectares for mega pulses boost
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 03 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Rising prices of pulses is a major contributor to food inflation as production continues to decline even as consumption rises.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The Centre is working on an ambitious plan to grow pulses on two million hectares of fertile land across the country, two people aware of the matter said, as falling production and rising imports drive up food prices.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less