Centre weighs allowing airport operators such as Adani to own airlines

Abhishek Law
4 min read22 Sep 2026, 04:09 PM IST
logo
The issue came to the fore after Adani Airport, a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd, wrote to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in June seeking relaxation of norms that could allow it to explore operating an airline.
Summary
Civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu says the central government is examining benefits and potential conflicts of interest; no decision yet.

The Centre is considering whether airport operators such as Adani Airport Holdings Ltd should be allowed to own airlines, civil aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday, as India seeks to expand its regional air connectivity, while addressing potential conflicts of interest in the aviation sector.

“When an airport operator wants to operate an airline, we also have to examine the potential disadvantages. We need to create a system that addresses those concerns. There are several advantages, but the matter is under deliberation,” Naidu said at a press conference to announce the launch of the revamped regional connectivity scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh Ki Aam Nagrik).

The issue came to the fore after Adani Airport, a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd, wrote to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in June seeking relaxation of norms that could allow it to explore operating an airline.

Also Read | International flights from Navi Mumbai gets a fee waiver boost

Adani Airports operates eight airports, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur.

Adani Enterprises chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh later said the group was not interested in starting an airline, but could explore taking a non-controlling stake in a regional carrier to improve connectivity across its existing and future airports.

Naidu said there is currently no general law preventing cross-holding between airport operators and airlines. Restrictions, however, exist under airport-specific agreements, including the Operations Management and Development Agreements (OMDAs) governing the Delhi and Mumbai airports.

Under the existing arrangements, operators of the Delhi and Mumbai airports can hold up to 10% in an airline, he said. “For example, if BIAL or Bangalore International Airport Ltd, which is also a private operator, wants to operate an airline, there is no rule as such stopping it,” Naidu said.

For context, Fairfax owns a majority stake in BIAL, which manages the Bengaluru airport.

The government is now examining whether a broader framework is needed to address potential conflicts while allowing greater integration between airports and airlines. “Pros and cons are being looked at. And no final decision has yet been taken,” the minister added.

Need for airlines

India is expanding its airport network but faces a shortage of aircraft and airlines to connect smaller cities. Naidu has previously said the country needs at least five large airlines with 100 aircraft each, as well as more carriers to improve regional connectivity.

Also Read | Adani Airports becomes India's most valuable private airport operator

India doesn’t have that many large carriers. Barring IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd) with over 400 planes and the Air India group that has over 290, no other airline in the country has even 50 aircraft in its fleet. The third largest, Akasa Air, has 43 aircraft.

However, the possibility of airport-airline cross-holding has drawn criticism from IndiGo. Its co-founder and managing director Rahul Bhatia had said allowing such ownership would be “without global precedent”.

Meanwhile, an expert said the regulatory mechanism needs to be very clear. “The regulatory mechanism needs to be drafted first and looked into,” said Gurmukh Singh Bawa, secretary general of the Air Travellers Association.

“Airlines have previously built or operated their own terminals. But an airport operator owning an airline is rare. That is where the conflict of interest plays out," he said.

Bawa said that factors like parking charges for airlines owned by an airport operator, options given to competing airlines, and so on will increasingly come under regulatory scrutiny.

Fiancial assistance

Separately, the civil aviation ministry is monitoring SpiceJet’s operational and financial position through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The immediate activity in the ministry regarding SpiceJet involves operational scrutiny and, to an extent, financial scrutiny through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. We do not want any lapse in safety,” Naidu said.

The Ajay Singh-promoted airline has been dealing with operational difficulties, including aircraft returned to lessors, a depleted fleet and flight cancellations.

Also Read | Air India continues to exit smaller-city routes in favour of Air India Express

SpiceJet had sought around 500 crore of government-backed funding support from banks, of which around 150 crore has been disbursed, Naidu said.

The government had extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to airlines facing financial difficulties, including those arising from disruptions related to the West Asia war.

“For the future, we are continuously engaging with the airline and examining how best the ministry can facilitate matters. But these are private airlines, and there are limits to what the government can do,” Naidu said.

The remaining amount, he added, would have to be worked out between SpiceJet and its lender.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.