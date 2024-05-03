Govt plans new pricing norms for medical device industry
Specific regulations for the medical device industry will streamline the approval process, enabling manufacturers to secure clinical trial approvals and sales licences in a short period
NEW DELHI : The government is exploring new pricing strategies for the medical device industry and also looking at specific regulations to streamline the licensing, trading, and exporting processes for manufacturers, according to officials familiar with the situation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message