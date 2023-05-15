CEO Pay Packages Fell Sharply in 2022 as the Stock Market Sank5 min read 15 May 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Two-thirds of S&P 500 chief executives finished the year with less compensation than initially awarded; Elon Musk’s $10 billion hole
The stock awards that Elon Musk got for running Tesla lost nearly $10 billion in value last year. Stock declines erased $237 million in compensation for Expedia’s boss and roughly $149 million for Amazon.com Chief Executive Andy Jassy.
