From scale to innovation: What India needs to compete in a fragmented world
Staff Writer 6 min read 07 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
At the Mumbai chapter of the Mint Leadership Dialogues 2025 — Season 2, industry and investment leaders debated India’s potential amid global realignments and the ‘China plus one’ narrative.
India is no longer just a country of promise. Today, it is a pivot in global supply chains, a magnet for investment, and a market brimming with talent and scale. But as the second discussion of Mint Leadership Dialogues 2025, Season 2 showed, there is a gap between aspiration and action. The question at the centre of the debate: Can India truly become a global supply chain hub and an alternative to China?
