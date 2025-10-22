How executive pay is widening India’s corporate class divide. A story in charts
C-suite median pay soared 50% since FY19 to ₹4.2 crore, with seven of the top 10 executives receiving steeper raises than their employees
The contentious issue of high executive remuneration has long fuelled debate, both in India and around the world. The median remuneration for top executives in FY25 increased by 11.1%, slightly slower than the 14% rise in FY24, a Mint analysis of the latest annual reports of India's largest listed companies showed.