Cheaper Airfares Are Squeezing Airline Stocks

Then as health restrictions eased, people who had built up savings while stuck at home eagerly shelled out to travel again. The pent-up demand—along with labor shortages that limited capacity—drove airfares up by as much as 43% in 2022 from the previous year. Airlines reaped record revenues, and shares of major carriers have more than doubled from their 2020 lows, though heavier debt levels have kept shares well below prepandemic levels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}