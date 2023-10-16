Chemical sector analysis: Galaxy and PI Ind to continue growth, agrochem players to face demand pressure, says Nuvama
Chemical sector growth projected for Galaxy and PI Industries; agrochem-focused players face demand pressure. Inventory destocking ongoing, may pick up speed in Q3FY24; India gaining market share in long run, says Nuvama.
In its expert series analysis on the chemical sector, domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities projected that companies like Galaxy and PI Industries would likely continue growth while agrochem-focused players would likely face demand pressure.
