All India Chemists and Druggists association urges members to ensure adequate stock supplies in border states

New Delhi: The All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) have directed all its 1.2 million members, particularly, stockists, wholesalers and retailers to maintain adequate stocks life-saving drugs and pharmaceutical items in border states.

AIOCD has asked its members to immediately report any kind of supply chain disruption to the association for timely response.

“As frontline contributors to the healthcare system, we bear the critical responsibility of ensuring uninterrupted access to essential medicines and medical supplies across every corner of the country. We urge you to maintain adequate stocks and readiness for timely supply of vital products, including but not limited to the first-aid and emergency care items, burn and trauma treatment supplies, and medicines for chronic and critical conditions such as diabetes, cardiac issues, cancer, renal disorders, etc and infection control products and general health essentials,” J.S. Shinde, president, AICOD said in a letter to members and chemists across the country.

Additionally, members have also been requested to anticipate and prepare for any surge in demand and immediately report any shortages or logistical issues to AIOCD for timely coordination with manufacturers and suppliers.

According to the department of pharmaceuticals, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth approximately $50 billion with over $25 billion of the value coming from exports. About 20% of the global exports in generic drugs are met by India. The country has 10,000 pharmaceutical companies, out of which 2,000 are MSME drug firms.

“We are not here to do only commerce, but also to extend a larger national service—ensuring the public’s health and safety during times of uncertainty. We have also written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring him that are ready to serve in any way necessary to support emergency health needs,” Rajiv Singhal, general secretary at AICOD said.

Earlier, Mint reported that the government has also reviewed the health sector preparedness measure to address any kind of challenges arising due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The government is preparing the list of medicines and other life saving surgical equipment that are largely used for the treatment of trauma, blast, fire and gunshot injuries respectively.