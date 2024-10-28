Chennai, Bengaluru have most internship offers under PM scheme; graduates preferred

  • The top five states offering the highest number of internships are also the top state economies in the country, led by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Published28 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Businesses are offering 7,875 internships in Chennai, followed by 5,179 in Bengaluru urban region, 4,576 in Gurugram, 4,472 in Hyderabad and 4,288 in Mumbai.
Businesses are offering 7,875 internships in Chennai, followed by 5,179 in Bengaluru urban region, 4,576 in Gurugram, 4,472 in Hyderabad and 4,288 in Mumbai.(HT)

New Delhi: Businesses in Chennai and Bengaluru top cities in offering internships under the PM internship scheme, followed by the north Indian corporate hub of Gurugram and southern tech city Hyderabad, showed government data. 

Commercial capital Mumbai comes in at fifth place. Among states, Maharashtra offers the highest number of internships.

Businesses are offering 7,875 internships in Chennai, followed by 5,179 in Bengaluru urban region, 4,576 in Gurugram, 4,472 in Hyderabad and 4,288 in Mumbai.

Also Read | PM Internship scheme 2024 registration begins: Check time, how to apply, eligibility and other details

The top ten districts preferred by businesses account for over 39,200 offers, representing nearly a third of the over-127,000 offers available as of Monday, data from the portal run by the ministry of corporate affairs showed.

Graduation tops list of qualifications

Graduation tops the list of qualifications needed for the internship, accounting for over 35,000 offers or 28% of all the offers on the table. 

Nearly a fourth of all offers require tenth standard as the qualification, while nearly an equal share requires Industrial Training Institute (ITI) qualification. About 17% of the offers are for diploma holders and about seven percent are for those who have passed twelfth standard. 

Also Read: Over 155,000 candidates register for PM’s internship scheme in first phase; 80,000-plus positions on offer

Jubilant Foodworks, Eicher Motor Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bajaj Finance and Muthoot Finance are among the companies that have offered internships so far, Mint reported on 14 October.

The scheme, announced in the budget for FY25, offers interns a monthly assistance of Rs 4,500 from the government and  500 from the company concerned, in addition to a one-time grant of  6,000 from the government. 

Businesses can meet the cost of training interns and the  500 per intern that they give every month from their corporate social responsibility funds.

The interns will also get insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The top five states offering the highest number of internships are also the top state economies in the country, led by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

They are followed by Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh although not as per their place in terms of gross state domestic product. 

The scheme offers candidates from far flung locations to take up internships in big cities, enabling them to be part of large business and professional environments. 

Also Read | Aadhaar to be mandatory for PM Internship Scheme: Report

The scheme targets candidates who are economically disadvantaged and hence, is not open to those from families with collective income more than 8 lakh in 2023-24, or if any member of the family is a permanent government employee.

Holders of professional degrees from the Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institutes of Management and National Law Universities are not eligible as are chartered accountants or those having MBBS degrees.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryChennai, Bengaluru have most internship offers under PM scheme; graduates preferred

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.