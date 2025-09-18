The food industry has trapped children into unhealthy diets, with cheap and calorie-dense ultra-processed food dominating shops and schools, warned a new UNICEF report, adding that obese children now outnumber those who are underweight.

While the prevalence of childhood obesity in India is lower than the global average, the proportion of overweight Indian children is rising rapidly, it said.

The report, titled ‘Feeding Profit: How Food Environments are Failing Children’, is based on nutrition data from more than 190 countries.

Mint explains its findings and what’s at stake for India and the world.

What's the main finding of the report?

Worldwide, school-going children who are obese now outnumber those who are underweight, said the report, released earlier this month. In the two decades to 2022, the prevalence of underweight children aged 5-19 fell from 13% to 9.2%, while the obesity rate shot up from 3% to 9.4%.

People who are obese have a higher risk of developing insulin resistance and high blood pressure. Childhood obesity can lead to life-threatening diseases later in life including type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.

What's driving up obesity worldwide?

The report pinned the blame on an unhealthy range of options, not personal choice. Ultra-processed foods high in sugar, refined starch, salt, unhealthy fats and additives dominate shops and schools, and are more accessible and affordable than fresh fruits, vegetables and home cooked meals, it said.

In addition, digital marketing gives food and beverage makers "powerful access to young audiences". It estimated the global economic impact of obesity at more than $4 trillion a year by 2035.

According to UNICEF, policies such as mandatory food labels, restrictions on marketing, and higher taxes on junk food can improve the food environment for children.

How are children in India faring?

According to the National Family Health Survey, the prevalence overweight and obese children under five increased from 1.5% in 2005-06 to 3.4% in 2019-21, a 127% rise. It rose from 2.4% to 5.4% among adolescent girls and from 1.7% to 6.6% among adolescent boys over this period. By 2030, India is estimated to have more than 27 million obese children and adolescents, about 11% of the global burden.

Meanwhile, children at the other end of the economic spectrum continue to face malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency, and 17% of Indian children under five are underweight.

How much has the consumption of ultra-processed food increased in India?

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, consumption of ultra-processed foods such as like biscuits, chips, juices and soft drinks surged from $900 million in 2006 to $38 billion in 2019, clocking 33% compound annual growth. The survey said consuming ultra-processed food undermines physical and mental health, especially of young people, and that India needs stringent laws to curb this and realise its full potential.

According to the World Obesity Federation, obesity-related costs were estimated at $29 billion, or 1% of India’s GDP, in 2019. Government data shows unhealthy diets currently account for 56% of India’s disease burden.

What is being done to counter this?

India has introduced public campaigns such as the Fit India Movement and Eat Right India. Schools have been asked to place boards displaying the sugar content of food and beverages to sensitise children about the risks of excessive sugar consumption. In his Independence Day speech last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged families to reduce their cooking oil consumption by 10%, noting that obesity would be a major challenge for India in the future.

In the recent rejig of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the levy was raised from 28% to 40% for sugary beverages, but reduced from 12-18% to 5% for other ultra-processed foods such as ice cream, chocolates and savory snacks.

Experts and nutritionists have accused India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) of inaction, saying it has shied away from clamping down on unhealthy food. The agency has been deliberating on front-of-pack labels for packaged foods for more than a decade. Following directions from the Supreme Court, the regulator now plans to introduce warning labels on ultra-processed food items, Mint reported earlier this month. Nutritionists have also advocated for a ban on advertising and marketing junk foods, particularly those targeting children.