Mint Explainer | Feeding profit, failing children: How junk food dominates plates and purses
Worldwide, school-going children who are obese now outnumber those who are underweight, said a UNICEF report released earlier this month. While the prevalence of childhood obesity in India is lower than the global average, the proportion of overweight Indian children is rising rapidly.
The food industry has trapped children into unhealthy diets, with cheap and calorie-dense ultra-processed food dominating shops and schools, warned a new UNICEF report, adding that obese children now outnumber those who are underweight.
