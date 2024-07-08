China allows robotaxis without operators in Shanghai
China has added Shanghai to a list of top-tier cities allowing the use of driverless robotaxis in which no safety supervisors are present, part of the country’s efforts to take the global lead in autonomous driving and commercialize the technology.