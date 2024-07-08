Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / China allows robotaxis without operators in Shanghai

China allows robotaxis without operators in Shanghai

Jiahui Huang , The Wall Street Journal

China has added Shanghai to a list of cities allowing the use of driverless robotaxis in which no safety supervisors are present, part of efforts to take the global lead in autonomous driving and commercialize the technology.

Shanghai’s move follows similar initiatives in three other major Chinese cities since late 2022 to allow trial runs of robotaxis without safety operators. PHOTO: JADE GAO/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

China has added Shanghai to a list of top-tier cities allowing the use of driverless robotaxis in which no safety supervisors are present, part of the country’s efforts to take the global lead in autonomous driving and commercialize the technology.

China has added Shanghai to a list of top-tier cities allowing the use of driverless robotaxis in which no safety supervisors are present, part of the country’s efforts to take the global lead in autonomous driving and commercialize the technology.

Shanghai officials said over the weekend that in parts of the city, residents can now book free rides in robotaxis of four companies—internet search giant Baidu, SAIC Motor-owned Saike Technology and self-driving startups Pony.ai and Auto X.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Shanghai officials said over the weekend that in parts of the city, residents can now book free rides in robotaxis of four companies—internet search giant Baidu, SAIC Motor-owned Saike Technology and self-driving startups Pony.ai and Auto X.

The taxis are driverless and don’t have supervisors physically present in the car, with the companies approved to offer services through Jan. 4. The testing area covers 205 kilometers of roads in Shanghai’s Pudong district, Pony.ai said in a WeChat post.

Shanghai’s move follows similar initiatives in three other major Chinese cities since late 2022 to allow trial runs of robotaxis without safety operators. Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou have all started charging fees for the use of robotaxis in some cases, a step further in commercializing auto-driving in a country where dozens of companies are working on refining the technology and applying it on Chinese roads.

China’s first testing of robotaxis without safety operators started in the cities of Wuhan and Chongqing in August 2022.

“It may still take longer to see large-scale commercialization of robotaxis in China, but approval [from major cities] is an important step in granting these companies access to test their technology and access road data," said Angus Chan, an auto analyst at Bocom International.

CCB International analyst Qu Ke said China’s autonomous-driving industry is racing to compete against top players in the United States. Tesla is planning to launch robotaxi services in August, while Alphabet-backed Waymo recently expanded services in San Francisco.

“Tesla and Waymo have conducted massive trials on the [U.S.] West coast," Qu said, adding that “China can’t be inactive and wait when U.S. companies have already made their move."

“That’s why we’re seeing more cities [in China] opening up their roads," he said.

Write to Jiahui Huang at Jiahui.Huang@wsj.com

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.