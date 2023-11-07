China deal slump sends bankers’ fees to decade low
Selling Chinese companies to global investors is no longer a money machine for Wall Street.
China has become a losing proposition for Wall Street firms, forcing a reassessment of their investment-banking prospects in Hong Kong.
American and European investment banks prospered in the Asian financial hub over the past decade by helping hundreds of Chinese companies raise money from international stock and bond sales. They also profited from advising on cross-border acquisitions and investments during China’s prepandemic economic boom. The money train made Wall Street an advocate of engagement with China, even as political tensions grew between Washington and Beijing.
Those days are now firmly in the rearview mirror, and 2023 has brought a harsh reality check.
U.S. dollar high-yield bond issuance by Chinese companies has gone to zero, Hong Kong’s market for initial public offerings is in a deep slumber, and its stock market’s long losing streak has dampened other deal activity. The benchmark Hang Seng Index is down 10% this year and on track for its fourth consecutive year of declines.
This year is shaping up to be the worst in at least a decade for investment-banking fees from Chinese companies doing deals outside of mainland China. It comes after what was already a terrible 2022 for the industry, and bankers privately admit that a turnaround is nowhere in sight. Many large international investors no longer want to buy Chinese stocks or bonds, and the country’s economic slowdown and tighter regulations are squeezing many of its businesses.
Investment banks have earned just $539 million in fees this year from deals involving companies from China that were in currencies other than the yuan, according to calculations from Dealogic. The bulk of offshore fundraising by Chinese companies is in U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars—whose value is pegged to the U.S. currency.
In 2020, when Hong Kong IPO activity was bustling and many Chinese companies issued U.S. dollar bonds, deal advisers collected about $3.75 billion, Dealogic’s data showed.
Banks including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have collectively laid off dozens of investment bankers who worked on Chinese deals, according to people familiar with the matter. They have also been downsizing globally, but U.S. markets have held up better and there have been signs of a pickup in IPO activity in recent months.
The big U.S. investment banks remain committed to Hong Kong, where they have thousands of employees, despite a corporate retreat from the Chinese territory. This week, the top executives of many global banks will be in Hong Kong for a summit organized by the city’s monetary authority.
Many of the same banks are also trying to establish a deeper foothold in mainland China to win more deal mandates from corporate clients in the country.
“We serve Chinese companies going out, which as long as we’re not violating European or American sanctions rules, we intend to continue to do," JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said during a conference in New York in September when asked about his recent trip to mainland China. “In terms of our own business, the risk-reward, which was very good, has now become just OK—the risk is bad," he added.
Some of the reasons for China’s deal slump are cyclical, but some are likely permanent. High U.S. interest rates have made riskier investments—which include Chinese stocks—less attractive. China’s economic expansion is slowing, which will affect many of its companies’ growth prospects. Chinese regulators have also made it tougher for companies to go public both onshore and abroad.
Greg Guyett, HSBC’s chief executive of global banking and markets, said there is a long queue of companies that want to go public in Hong Kong, but activity could remain subdued until U.S. rates stabilize and there is less uncertainty elsewhere in the world.
“I’m an optimist on Hong Kong as a capital-raising center," he said in an interview. “There are going to be companies that don’t want to list in New York or London, and the capital flows coming in from China will continue to make Hong Kong attractive," he added.
Investment bankers have been lamenting how the “fee wallet"—the overall pool of deal-making fees—is shrinking for China, and how they have had to accept thinner slices of the smaller pie when more banks work on the same transactions.
“The China situation…isn’t going to get better very quickly," said Kevin Kwek, a partner in the financial-institutions group at consulting firm Kearney. He reckons that some global banks will scale back their activities in Hong Kong or shift resources to other markets in Asia where there are more opportunities to do deals.
While some U.S. banks are dropping off IPOs and other transactions, their Chinese counterparts are increasing their market share in stock and bond underwriting deals in Hong Kong.
“It’s still important to be there because they get some business, but I don’t see the capital-markets side of China as an opportunity for the larger banks," said Andrew Pritti, a New York-based senior analyst focusing on U.S. financial companies on Neuberger Berman’s sustainable-equity team.
Wall Street’s ties to China go back to the nascent days of the country’s embrace of capitalism, such as when then-Premier Zhu Rongji asked American investment bankers including former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, a rising star at Goldman Sachs at the time, to help reform China’s heavily indebted banking system in the late 1990s.
U.S. banks went on to underwrite the first overseas listings of some of China’s biggest banks and state-owned companies in New York and Hong Kong. Years later, Wall Street firms sold Chinese internet companies’ growth stories to Western investors. Alibaba’s 2014 blockbuster New York IPO, which raised $25 billion, generated about $300 million in fees for advisers.
From 2019 to 2022, Western banks played a big role in a flurry of so-called “homecoming listings" of Alibaba and other tech companies that also sold shares in Hong Kong. They also helped dozens of Chinese banks, property developers, manufacturers and retailers sell more than $700 billion worth of U.S. dollar corporate bonds over the past five years.
Dozens of corporate bond defaults by Chinese property developers since 2021 have caused dollar-bond issuance by riskier companies from China to dry up completely. Even investment-grade corporate bond issuance by Chinese companies has fallen this year.
Many Chinese stocks are now at multiyear lows, and some deals are now off-limits to U.S. banks, like an IPO of a Chinese company added to a U.S. export ban.
IPO fees in Asia are also less lucrative than in the U.S., where companies routinely pay more than 5% of what they raise to underwriters, save for in megadeals where commission rates are lower. Chinese and Asian companies often pay less than 3% of the deal’s size.
“I don’t think anything can make up for what ECM revenues used to be," said Eliot Fisk, a consultant and former senior banker at JPMorgan in Hong Kong, referring to fees from equity capital markets. One reason is that there aren’t many big and valuable companies from China looking to go public in the near future.
Deals in other parts of Asia, like India and Indonesia, have helped fill the gap in the absence of blockbuster Chinese deals. The problem: They don’t pay as much.
Take Southeast Asian IPOs, which include listings of Indonesian companies in the electric-vehicle supply chain. The region’s primary listings raised more than $5 billion this year, compared with the roughly $4 billion raised in Hong Kong. Banks earned just $80 million from Southeast Asian IPOs, according to Dealogic.
Serena Ng contributed to this article.
Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com and Rebecca Feng at rebecca.feng@wsj.com