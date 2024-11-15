Industry
Indian importers outwit China via Dubai route
Dhirendra Kumar , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 15 Nov 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Summary
- China imposed strict controls on export of minerals like gallium and germanium to countries such as India, the US, Japan, and the Netherlands, among others in August 2023.
- But China continues to supply these minerals to nations of its interest.
New Delhi: Made in China, imported from Dubai. That’s the new mantra for Indian importers after China brought in export restrictions on certain machinery and minerals such as gallium and germanium that are critical to industries like solar power, semiconductors and metro rail, among others.
