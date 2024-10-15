Industry
India builds a port consortium to snap up foreign assets
Summary
- The planned consortium of India Ports Global Ltd, Sagarmala Development Co. Ltd, and Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corp. Ltd is expected to strengthen India's maritime heft, at a time China's shadow looms over several Asian ports.
India is building a consortium of state-run port ventures to acquire and develop foreign ports and terminals, as it aims to secure its strategic and commercial interests along future arteries of world trade.
