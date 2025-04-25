Industry
China’s restriction on rare earth magnets repel Indian EV players
SummaryAs per official data, imports of rare earth metals grew by 22% from 1,848 tonnes in FY20 to 2,270 tonnes in FY24.
China's restrictions on exports of rare earth magnets can hurt the India's production of critical parts required to run electric vehicles (EVs), hobbling automakers' plan to localize supply chains.
