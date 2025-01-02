China is tightening its grip on the world’s minerals
- That is making Western policymakers anxious
To decarbonise the global economy and build the data centres needed for ever smarter artificial-intelligence models, the world will need lots of minerals. China wants first dibs. Last year its companies ploughed roughly $16bn into mines overseas, not including minority investments.
