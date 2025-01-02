China is tightening its grip on the world’s minerals

The latest spending spree by Chinese miners has tightened their grip on global minerals. Their focus has been to expand their share of copper, a critical element for electrification. In 2023 the metal accounted for around three-fifths of their overseas investment. Last year MMG, a subsidiary of China Minmetals, a state-owned company, said it would buy a copper mine in Botswana for nearly $2bn and invest $800m to more than double its output. At the same time, Chinese miners have kept investing in the minerals needed for electric-vehicle (EV) batteries. In May Ganfeng Lithium, which owns mines from Argentina to Australia, bought out its partner in one of the world’s biggest lithium mines in Mali.