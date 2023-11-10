China is winning Africa’s “white-gold” rush for lithium

Nevertheless, it is hard to see how Chinese dominance of critical-mineral mining is ideal for Africa. China’s immediate priority is getting as much raw material out of Africa as quickly as possible. The case of Zimbabwe and lithium is also a reminder that Chinese mining comes in various forms. In addition to formal miners, there are numerous middlemen who buy rocks from artisanal miners at knockdown prices. In a report published in March, the Zimbabwe Environment Law Association (ZELA), a local NGO, concluded that “the Chinese are heavily involved in the illicit trade of lithium." It added: “Domination by one country may lead to undesirable results such as under-valuation of mineral resources, tax avoidance and human-rights abuses in the sector."

