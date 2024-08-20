China maneuvers for pole position in robotaxi race
SummaryChina’s growing support for autonomous driving is giving robotaxi pioneers a leg up in some of the country’s biggest cities. Soon, these Chinese firms could be global leaders in a market potentially worth more than $100 billion.
China’s growing support for autonomous driving is giving robotaxi pioneers a leg up in some of the country’s biggest cities. Soon, these Chinese firms could be global leaders in a market potentially worth more than $100 billion, analysts say.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more