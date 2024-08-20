China maneuvers for pole position in robotaxi race

More are on the way. Homegrown startup Pony.ai, which has nearly 300 robotaxis in China’s four biggest cities, in April got Chinese regulators’ approval to list in the U.S., while WeRide, which is testing cars in multiple cities in China, plans to raise up to $119 million in a New York offering. BYD-backed Horizon Robotics, which was valued at nearly $9 billion in its latest funding round, recently won Chinese regulatory approval to list in Hong Kong, where system-on-a-chip specialist Black Sesame recently raised about $122 million in an IPO.