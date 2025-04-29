China offers olive branch to US firms after Boeing delivery halt
SummaryBeijing is willing to support normal business cooperation with American firms, China’s commerce ministry said, coming days after Chinese airlines were ordered to stop taking delivery of Boeing aircraft.
