China is the West’s corporate R&D lab. Can it remain so? | Mint

China is the West’s corporate R&D lab. Can it remain so?
The Economist 5 min read 17 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
China is, famously, the world’s factory and a giant market for the world’s companies. More unremarked is its growing role as the world’s research-and-development laboratory. Between 2012 and 2021 foreign firms increased their collective Chinese research personnel by a fifth, to 716,000. Their annual R&D spending in the country almost doubled, to 338bn yuan ($52bn). Add investments by local firms and China now matches Europe’s R&D tally (see chart). Only America splurges more.
