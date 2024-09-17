China is the West’s corporate R&D lab. Can it remain so?

In anticipation of tougher American and Chinese IP regimes, some foreign companies have started to move research staff out of China. Even as Apple doubles down on its Chinese R&D, Microsoft, its big-tech rival, is said to be offering AI researchers in Beijing relocation packages as it winds down more sensitive R&D in China. Although AstraZeneca and Bayer remain ostensibly bullish on Chinese research, some pharmaceutical companies are seeking more clarity about the rules for cross-border transfer of data and IP, says an industry insider, and are rethinking new investments. The flying-taxi firms are staying put for now. One day they, too, may have no choice but to take flight.