Light rare earths, no magnets, and a resolve to break free of China's iron grip
15 Jul 2025

Sona Comstar has developed new motors using light rare earth elements like cerium, samarium and neodymium, while Ather Energy too is keen to move towards light rare earth magnets. Ola Electric says it has developed magnet-free motors
New Delhi: Indian auto component and two-wheeler makers have devised a plan to break free from China’s stranglehold on magnets: replace heavy rare-earth elements with light ones, or better yet, build magnet-free automotive motors.
