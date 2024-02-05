China Real-Estate Projects Set to Receive Loans Under ‘Whitelist’ Program
Thousands of real-estate projects in China are set to receive funding under Beijing’s new “whitelist” financing program, as policymakers intensify efforts to rescue the property sector from a deepening liquidity crisis.
Thousands of real-estate projects in China are set to receive funding under Beijing’s new “whitelist" financing program, as policymakers intensify efforts to rescue the property sector from a deepening liquidity crisis.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message