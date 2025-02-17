China sends message to tech leaders: We need you
SummaryChinese leader Xi Jinping signaled to top tech CEOs that he needed the private sector to deliver economic growth and self-sufficiency.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled to leading technology entrepreneurs and CEOs that he needed the private sector to deliver economic growth and self-sufficiency, more than four years after a crackdown by Beijing that dented confidence.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more