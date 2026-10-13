Indian auto firms set up China bases as raw material costs and trade barriers mount

At least three auto and auto ancillary firms—Ather Energy, Ceat, and Lumax Auto Technologies—are looking to get closer to China’s supplier base through dedicated sourcing teams or a physical presence in the country as they seek better prices and access to critical components.
The moves range from setting up subsidiaries and resource centres in the region to hiring local executives to gain deeper insights into supplier markets. Indian companies are seeking to optimize sourcing costs at a time when commodity prices are rising and restrictions on Chinese exports of critical raw materials have severely constrained domestic manufacturers.