Indian auto firms set up China bases as raw material costs and trade barriers mount

Dipali BankaAyaan Kartik
5 min read13 Oct 2026, 06:35 AM IST
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Indian auto companies are moving closer to China’s supplier network as rising metal costs and export controls make procurement harder. (Bloomberg)
Summary
Companies like Ather Energy, Ceat, and Lumax Auto Technologies are establishing local offices, hiring Chinese executives, and setting up offshore units to optimize procurement costs, secure rare-earth inputs, and bypass mounting trade bottlenecks.

At least three auto and auto ancillary firms—Ather Energy, Ceat, and Lumax Auto Technologies—are looking to get closer to China’s supplier base through dedicated sourcing teams or a physical presence in the country as they seek better prices and access to critical components.

The moves range from setting up subsidiaries and resource centres in the region to hiring local executives to gain deeper insights into supplier markets. Indian companies are seeking to optimize sourcing costs at a time when commodity prices are rising and restrictions on Chinese exports of critical raw materials have severely constrained domestic manufacturers.

This push on the ground reflects China’s expanding footprint in India’s automotive supply chain. China’s share of India’s auto component imports rose to 36% in FY26 from 32% a year earlier, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

Also Read | China’s red lines for India’s auto industry emerge despite hopes of thaw

The effort to control procurement costs has gained urgency as commodity prices have climbed sharply this year. Aluminium and copper prices have risen since January, driven by strong demand from electrification and broader industrial sectors alongside persistent supply constraints. Higher prices of metals and other industrial inputs have squeezed margins for component makers and vehicle manufacturers alike.

At the same time, China’s export controls on rare earth elements and magnets present a parallel supply-chain challenge. Introduced in April 2025, these restrictions require export licenses for specified rare earth materials and finished magnets used in electric motors. The controls have made it harder for companies to secure supplies reliably, prompting manufacturers to explore alternative sourcing routes and local partnerships even as they remain dependent on China for key EV components.

Setting up base

Driven by these macro pressures, auto firms are taking direct action in the region. Tyremaker Ceat is exploring a deeper presence in China to strengthen its sourcing capabilities, according to a top executive. “As a result of the (West Asia) war, we may be looking at alternative raw materials and sourcing options, including China as a potential source country. Should the potential develop, we may also look at recruiting local personnel to manage our requirements,” Ceat managing director Arnab Banerjee told Mint.

Also Read | EV surge, tariff impact turns India into net auto parts importer

His comments come after Ceat’s consolidated net profit plunged 96.4% year-on-year to 4 crore in Q1 FY27, while its consolidated Ebitda margin contracted to 8.6% from 10.9% in the year-ago quarter as higher raw material costs weighed on profitability.

Electric vehicle maker Ather Energy has similarly incorporated a wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary to support procurement and strengthen supply-chain resilience across the Asia-Pacific region. The company incorporated Ather Energy Hong Kong Ltd on 21 September, following a board decision in February.

In a stock exchange filing, Ather said the subsidiary was set up “to support the Company’s critical procurement functions and enhance supply chain resilience within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.” The company plans to subscribe to 1.65 million ordinary shares at HKD 1 apiece, retaining full ownership of the entity.

This step follows major disruptions to Ather’s supply of rare earth magnets after China’s 2025 export restrictions hit production of its electric scooter motors. The shortage forced the company to defer 26.25 crore in PM E-DRIVE subsidy claims for up to 52,500 vehicles while seeking clarity on compliance requirements. Ather subsequently developed a motor that does not use heavy rare earths and secured type approval from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Meanwhile, Lumax Auto Technologies has established a representative office in China to identify technologies, improve sourcing and tooling, and explore new business opportunities, according to its filings. The office was established during FY26 and is expected to work with the company’s Bengaluru-based 'SHIFT' technology centre.

"The office focuses on technology benchmarking, sourcing and tooling, while facilitating technology partnerships and supporting new business opportunities," Lumax stated in its annual filing.

The sourcing dilemma

Industry analysts note that having boots on the ground is becoming essential for navigating complex trade environments. Anurag Singh, managing partner at Primus Partners, pointed out that business practices in China require deep market knowledge, strong local relationships, and cultural understanding to secure the best deals.

“Consequently, dedicated sourcing centres in China, staffed by local professionals or Indians well-versed in Chinese business culture, can deliver significantly better outcomes,” Singh said.

"China has built a highly integrated automotive ecosystem spanning raw material processing, components, electronics, tooling and engineering," Vinay Piparsania, founder at MillenStrat Advisory and Research, said.

"Being on the ground lets companies reach a wider supplier base, negotiate directly, assess capabilities first-hand, develop suppliers, and engage earlier in product development," he added.

However, this deepening engagement highlights a growing dilemma for the sector. While Indian companies are expanding their physical footprint in China to survive immediate cost and supply shocks, global consultancies continue to warn against over-reliance.

Also Read | E-truck, e-bus makers to seek another exemption from localization norms

McKinsey, in a November 2025 report on India's auto component industry, flagged the risks of relying heavily on Chinese suppliers. “Reliance on critical components such as rare earth elements and semiconductors, the bulk of which are in China, creates supply risks and a need to diversify sourcing,” the report noted.

Echoing these concerns, a March 2026 Deloitte report on rare-earth supply chains highlighted the perils of concentration risk. “Given that over 90% of rare earth processing is concentrated in China, access to rare earths is business-critical for many of our clients,” said Clemens Ulrich, director of Supply Chain & Network Operations at Deloitte, calling on companies to audit upstream risks and build resilient, diversified sourcing networks over the long term.

About the Authors

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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