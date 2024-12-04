Industry
China's supply cut and global disturbances reduces India’s fertilizer imports
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 04 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Production of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fell 7.3% in the April-October period while imports plunged nearly 30%, showed data from the Fertilizer Association of India (FAI), which represents fertilizer makers, importers and distributors.
Chinese supply curbs and global supply chain disruptions have dragged down the production and imports of key fertilizers, casting a cloud over India's crop yields and farmer incomes.
