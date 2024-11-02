China’s EV makers set sights on Latin America in global expansion
Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Nov 2024, 07:06 PM IST
SummaryBrazil is now the biggest overseas market for BYD as China pushes out Western carmakers from America’s backyard.
CAMAÇARI, Brazil—When Ford Motor shut its factory here in 2021 after more than a century in the country, Uelcson Alves and the automaker’s thousands of other workers in this once-thriving Brazilian town panicked.
