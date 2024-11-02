China’s EV makers set sights on Latin America in global expansion

Brazil put some 51,000 BYD cars on the road between January and September this year, accounting for about 72% of all imported cars given license plates during that period, according to the Brazilian Association of Automobile Importers and Manufacturers. That is more than eight times the number of BYD cars registered for use in the same period last year. The figures don’t include popular brands such as Fiat, which is owned by Stellantis and produced in Brazil, and which saw some 370,000 of its vehicles registered during the same period.