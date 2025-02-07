China’s firms are bleeding cash—and vulnerable to Trump’s trade war
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Feb 2025, 02:02 PM IST
SummaryCompanies across the country are bleeding cash as they struggle with overcapacity and weak spending in a slumping economy, leaving them vulnerable to tariffs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Xinte Energy, a Chinese green-energy firm, says on its website that it is “delivering light and warmth to every corner of the world." It is also losing tons of money.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less