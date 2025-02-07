China’s firms are bleeding cash—and vulnerable to Trump’s trade war

Tianqi Lithium, which sells materials used to make batteries for electric vehicles, also warned investors that it was set to report a net loss equivalent to roughly $1 billion for 2024 after prices for its products fell. The Sichuan province-based company said in a filing that it would stop all work on a plant in Australia, a project under way since 2017, because it was no longer economically viable. When asked for comment, Tianqi referred the Journal to its official announcements.