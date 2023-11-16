China’s government launches a campaign against medical corruption
Summary
- But it may not tackle the roots of the problem
For almost two months the authorities have been cracking down on the blatant corruption that has long plagued China’s health-care system. The Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its fearsome graft-busting arm, is among a swathe of agencies leading the charge. Heralding the campaign in late July, officials said it would last a full year. State media have called it “a storm" and an unprecedented exercise in “shock and awe". The 21st Century Business Herald, a newspaper, said that graft-busters were “speeding into the deepwater zone".